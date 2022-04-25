Utah Gymnastics team “The Red Rocks” joined hour one of GTU to discuss how the team’s season went. The University of Utah’s women’s gymnastics team, also known as the Red Rocks, participates in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

Flexibility, core strength, balance, upper and lower body strength, power, mental focus, and discipline are all required in gymnastics. It also demands a high level of commitment. This group has worked hard to reach greatness and has succeeded.

The team made an appearance in their 46th consecutive national championship, making them the only program in the US to have competed in every national championship. The team finished third in the NCAA for the second year in a row.

The Red Rocks also won the third consecutive Pac-12 Regular Season Championship. Player Jaedyn Rucker became an NCAA Vault Champion and is the fifth Ute to ever win a national title in vault. Player Maile O’Keefe was named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year and holds the program’s record.

Utah has three Olympians on the team – Team USA silver medalist Grace McCallum, Team USA alternate Kara Eaker and Team Great Britain bronze medalist Amelie Morgan.

Former captain, Sydney Sokoski shared that every team at the National Championship has its view of intimidation. The Red Rocks team stays focused while at competitions.

“Over time it’s a culture, and the culture of Utah Gymnastics is what has kept us on top for so long”, said Sokoski.

