SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Jared Youngman, the Vice President of the Utah Grizzlies, and Garrett Metcalf, ECHL goaltender of the week, joined us to discuss their two upcoming games this weekend.

America’s first Friday game, October 27th at 7:10 p.m., is against the Idaho Steelheads. You can get $8 tickets with your America First Credit Union Debit or Credit Card. Hispanic Heritage Night, celebrating the beautiful and vibrant Hispanic culture, is Saturday, October 28th. The puck Drops at 7:10 against the Idaho Steelheads.

The Grizzlies gave the viewers at Good Things Utah an amazing discount on tickets that can be found here. (https://fevoenterprise.com/group/GoodthingsUtah.) For more information, check out their website utahgrizzlies.com, or follow their Instagram @utahgrizzlies