Utah Fun Guide with places to check out

Ashley Blackburn, came by to show us all the great places to check out for fun in Utah.

Memorial Day Weekend:

What is a better way to honor fallen military than by visiting Hill Air Force Base?

•Located in South Ogden

•Amazing aircraft museum; two inside galleries, and an outside gallery

•Just as great if not better than any Smithsonian Museum

•Free!

Get outside to see Utah’s wildflowers!

-16 places to see wildflowers now thru August, check out Ashley’s page to see the list.

-For the first few weeks of June:

-Mantua (man•ooo•ay) Poppy Fields-short drive from Brigham City.

-Alpine Poppy Field in Utah County, in Lambert Park Rodeo Grounds.

-Easy, flat trails. Arrive early in the day or late in the evening to avoid crowds.

Take a quick road trip to one of Utah’s National Parks.

-Bryce Canyon is a great option because it’s quite small and you can cover it all in one day.

-Fantasyland of hoodoos and red rock.

-4 hours from Salt Lake.

-Rodeos, horseback tours, amazing hiking trails for everyone, fun restaurants, and hotels.

Head to Lagoon Park!

-Utah’s favorite amusement park.

-Over 100 years old.

-Bring a cooler for a picnic lunch or eat at one of the restaurants inside the park.

-Kiddieland for smaller children, and big coasters for the brave.