Utah Fun Guide with places to check out

Ashley Blackburn, came by to show us all the great places to check out for fun in Utah.
Memorial Day Weekend:
What is a better way to honor fallen military than by visiting Hill Air Force Base?
•Located in South Ogden
•Amazing aircraft museum; two inside galleries, and an outside gallery
•Just as great if not better than any Smithsonian Museum
•Free!
Get outside to see Utah’s wildflowers!
-16 places to see wildflowers now thru August, check out Ashley’s page to see the list.
-For the first few weeks of June:
-Mantua (man•ooo•ay) Poppy Fields-short drive from Brigham City.
-Alpine Poppy Field in Utah County, in Lambert Park Rodeo Grounds.
-Easy, flat trails. Arrive early in the day or late in the evening to avoid crowds.
Take a quick road trip to one of Utah’s National Parks.
-Bryce Canyon is a great option because it’s quite small and you can cover it all in one day.
-Fantasyland of hoodoos and red rock.
-4 hours from Salt Lake.
-Rodeos, horseback tours, amazing hiking trails for everyone, fun restaurants, and hotels.
Head to Lagoon Park!
-Utah’s favorite amusement park.
-Over 100 years old.
-Bring a cooler for a picnic lunch or eat at one of the restaurants inside the park.
-Kiddieland for smaller children, and big coasters for the brave.