Utah Food Bank: What’s the Million Meals in March campaign?

During March, Utah Food Bank’s goal is to gather enough donations to provide 1 million meals through their Virtual Food Drive.

Utah Food Bank’s Virtual Food Drive is the most convenient way to give because you can fill a virtual shopping cart with the items they need most, all without the hassle of having to visit a store. Because Utah Food Bank can stretch each $1 donated into $7.66 worth of goods and services, every donation truly has an impact.

As the abundance of holiday season donations starts to dwindle, Utah Food Bank’s 182 partner agencies across the state need to stock their shelves in preparation for the critical summer months when kids lose access to school meals. Based on the fact that they can provide approximately 4 meals per dollar donated, the Utah Food Bank has set a goal to collect $275,000 for this campaign.

Here’s how you can support Million Meals in March:

Visit MillionMealsUtah.org to donate directly to Million Meals in March. You can also sign up to fundraise on behalf of Utah Food Bank to help them reach their goal. You can sign up as an individual, create some healthy competition within your organization. It’s so important that the Utah Food Bank gets your support. Approximately 374,000 Utahns, and 1 in 7 Utah children, are at risk of missing a meal today. Unfortunately, this equates to 12% of our population. Through generous donations of food, time, and money last year, Utah Food Bank was able to distribute more than 45 million pounds of food, the equivalent of over 38 million meals, to Utahns facing hunger statewide.

This story contains sponsored content.

