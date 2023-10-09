McKell Moeller with Utah Family Faves tells us the places we must add to our Fall Bucket list!
Corn Mazes – A family favorite this time of year, find one near you and take the kids.
- Wilkerson Farm: Carnival rides, hayrides, a corn maze, food trucks, and a pumpkin patch. Open Mon-Thurs 4pm-9pm, and Friday-Sat 10am-9pm. 710 W. 2000 S., Orem, UT
- Morgan Maze: 18 acres of corn mazes, a haunted trail, corn pits, petting zoo, food trucks, and a pumpkin patch. Open Wed-Thurs 4pm-9pm, Friday 4pm-11pm, and Saturday 11am-11pm. 560 N. Industrial Rd., Morgan, UT
- Cross E Ranch: They have a big Nintendo-themed corn maze, animals, rubber duck races, kiddie corral, ropes course, mega slides, and big jump pad. Mon-Thurs 4pm-9pm, Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 10am-9pm. 3500 N. 2200 W., Salt Lake City, UT
Free Halloween House Displays – Holiday themes that have to be seen.
- Canyon Road Haunt: Drive through to peep all of the awesome Halloween decorations, while listening to the displayed radio station for its Halloween soundtrack. 4416 N. Canyon Rd., Pleasant Grove, UT
- Haunted Wood Cove: A huge full-sized pirate ship, with shooting cannons, singing skeletons, and a complete walk through show that starts every 15 minutes. Open from Dusk-11pm daily. 1993 Gubler Dr., Santa Clara, UT