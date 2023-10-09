McKell Moeller with Utah Family Faves tells us the places we must add to our Fall Bucket list!

Corn Mazes – A family favorite this time of year, find one near you and take the kids.

Wilkerson Farm: Carnival rides, hayrides, a corn maze, food trucks, and a pumpkin patch. Open Mon-Thurs 4pm-9pm, and Friday-Sat 10am-9pm. 710 W. 2000 S., Orem, UT Morgan Maze: 18 acres of corn mazes, a haunted trail, corn pits, petting zoo, food trucks, and a pumpkin patch. Open Wed-Thurs 4pm-9pm, Friday 4pm-11pm, and Saturday 11am-11pm. 560 N. Industrial Rd., Morgan, UT Cross E Ranch: They have a big Nintendo-themed corn maze, animals, rubber duck races, kiddie corral, ropes course, mega slides, and big jump pad. Mon-Thurs 4pm-9pm, Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 10am-9pm. 3500 N. 2200 W., Salt Lake City, UT

Free Halloween House Displays – Holiday themes that have to be seen.

Canyon Road Haunt: Drive through to peep all of the awesome Halloween decorations, while listening to the displayed radio station for its Halloween soundtrack. 4416 N. Canyon Rd., Pleasant Grove, UT Haunted Wood Cove: A huge full-sized pirate ship, with shooting cannons, singing skeletons, and a complete walk through show that starts every 15 minutes. Open from Dusk-11pm daily. 1993 Gubler Dr., Santa Clara, UT

@UtahFamilyFaves