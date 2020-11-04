Utah election results and the heartwarming story of a boy and his new bike

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s the day after the election and it still seems like there are more questions than answers. We are discussing a report from Reuters published on Monday that spotlighted feuds happening not just along political lines but within families. One woman told of her 21-year-old son cutting her out of his life. “You are no longer my mother,” she recounted him saying. Friendships are being torn apart. Marriages are ending. Children and grandchildren are severing ties with families. Not only is this trend disturbing, it is elevating politics and the cliches and exaggerations that surround it to a level of importance higher than society’s most basic building block: family.
- At the end of the show today, this sweet story was sent in by Elizabeth Gudmundson, Her grandson who has a rare terminal genetic disorder had a rare terminal genetic disorder had his bike stolen – that’s when a Utah cycling community stepped in and stepped up. Posts were put up about the stolen bikes. One cyclist saw the post and made a comment on what could be done for Jacob. Bountiful Bicycle and other cyclists responded. Bountiful Bicycle was instrumental in the donation because they had the exact bike and sold it below their cost with all the donations. With all the negative in the world, something like this redirects our focus on the bounteous good around us. Hope you join us for the whole story on the first hour of GTU.