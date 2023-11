Local dancer and former BYU Cougerette Emry Wride is living her dream as a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall! We loved chatting with her, and hearing about her journey to the east coast. Emry moved to NYC in January, and has loved every minute of her training and professional career.

The Rockette’s recently changed the height requirements, which allowed Emry to audition and make the team! We’re all planning our trip to the big apple to cheer on our local gal.

@emrykim and www.rockettes.com