SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s that time again for the Days of 47 Rodeo, and this year they are starting a new program. Dee Dee Hill, the Trail Boss of Utah Cowgirl Collective, and Emma Stowe, one of its passionate members joined us on the show to share an exciting initiative that aims to foster relationships, embrace true grit, and promote compassion and kindness among women in Utah.

This year, the Utah Cowgirl Collective has handpicked six exceptional young ladies from a pool of 24 applicants across the state. These cowgirls have committed to a year of service, where they will actively contribute to their community, educate youth about the Western lifestyle, and embody the essence of connection, kinship, and cowgirl grit. As the official ambassadors and flag girls of the Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo in July, they will inspire others to embrace the Western way of life.

What sets the Utah Cowgirl Collective apart is its dedication to empowering women through scholarships. Upon completing their year of service and fulfilling all obligations, each member will receive a $10,000 scholarship for continuing education, paving the way for their bright futures.

To learn more about the Utah Cowgirl Collective and their impactful work, visit their website at www.utahcowgirlcollective.com. Plus gear up for the Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo by visiting www.utahdaysof47rodeo.com.