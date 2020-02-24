What’s it like to raise quintuplets?

Skyler and Jamie Scott may be two of the busiest parents out there! The lucky parents of seven hopped on our set to share their miracle story. We all know how consuming one baby is, but these super-parents are juggling 5 all at once. The quintuplets recently turned two and if you follow their Facebook page Five Two Love, you can follow their fun, learning, growing and yes, even chaos.

The Scott’s gave advice on keeping life simple with kids. They have a daily routine, snacks and story time. Keeping positive are this families motto. They choose laughing over crying. One of the biggest thing to remember is living in the moment.

Skyler and Jamie Scott were recently awarded with the best family-focused Facebook. To see a list of all the winners, visit awards.family.is/family-is-awards-2020