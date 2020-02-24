Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now

What’s it like to raise quintuplets?

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Skyler and Jamie Scott may be two of the busiest parents out there! The lucky parents of seven hopped on our set to share their miracle story. We all know how consuming one baby is, but these super-parents are juggling 5 all at once. The quintuplets recently turned two and if you follow their Facebook page Five Two Love, you can follow their fun, learning, growing and yes, even chaos.

The Scott’s gave advice on keeping life simple with kids. They have a daily routine, snacks and story time. Keeping positive are this families motto. They choose laughing over crying. One of the biggest thing to remember is living in the moment.

Skyler and Jamie Scott were recently awarded with the best family-focused Facebook. To see a list of all the winners, visit awards.family.is/family-is-awards-2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook