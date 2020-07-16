Utah County parents protest kids wearing a mask at school

- On Good Things Utah today – Utah County reached a boiling point on Wednesday. Upset parents came to the County Commission meeting to voice their concerns about kids wearing masks to school. We’ll tell you what happened next. And how soon can you be near someone who has recovered from COVID-19? Surae shares the latest information from doctors.
- And have you seen the TikTok challenge that has teens wearing costumes to try and illegally purchase alcohol? It’s requiring gas stations and grocery stores to raise their vigilance. We’ll show you the pictures the teens are posting.
- And finally, the Sports Illustrated model who is in her mid-fifties. What she says inspired her to get into a bikini for that iconic issue out the end of July.