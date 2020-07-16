Utah County parents protest kids wearing a mask at school

Creator of Craft Lake City Angela H. Brown paid us a visit to talk about how the highly anticipated and locally loved 12th annual DIY festival presented by Harmons is going virtual for 2020! Craft Lake City will have an innovative, online experience like you have never seen before. Utah’s largest local-centric arts festival features more than 250 local artisans, engineers, vintage vendors and craft food creators.

More information on the Virtual 12th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival Presented By Harmons & other Craft Lake City events can be found online at craftlakecity.com on facebook and instagram