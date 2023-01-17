SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Utah Chinese community is celebrating the Lunar New Year which begins on Sunday. Yuli Lin and Le Wan Le joined us on the show to share about a huge celebration that took place this last weekend that brought the community together.

The Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations in Asian culture, as it marks the first day of the year and is a time for families to come together and wish each other prosperity and good luck. During the celebration, there are various performances and traditional foods, as well as activities such as calligraphy and artwork. The celebration is also a time for travel, as many people travel to be with their family.

The official start of the New Year is on the 22nd, but the community in Utah chose to celebrate it a week early to give more time for families to come together.