SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The State of Utah 2023 Black Affairs Summit will take place on Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th. This year’s theme is “Building on our past and moving forward: 15 years of BFSA.” Co-chair, Monet Iheanacho, joined us on the show to share about it.

The summit is hosted by the Black Faculty and Staff Association (BFSA) and supported by the University of Utah. A major goal of the university and many of its diverse departments is to improve the racial climate as well as promote success for students and staff, transform lives, and promote proactive strategies to improve quality of life and holistic health.

The goal of the Summit and the BFSA is to strengthen community engagement and remind

members of the Black community that we understand the complexity of navigating living in

Utah and can relate to the experiences we all face. We want to emphasize the importance of

belonging and are asking members of the community to come out and help foster a stronger

sense of connection.

Join together to support Utah’s Black community! Register at Black-Affairs-Summit-2023