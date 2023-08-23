SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – August 27th is National Burger Day and Labor Day is around the corner, so heat up the grill and give this zesty Italian Burger recipe a try.

Italian Beef Burgers

1 lb. ground beef

2 tablespoons white onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/4 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 1/2 cups pizza or marinara sauce

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

4 hamburger buns, split

4 slices mozzarella cheese

12 pepperoni slices

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat broiler.

In a mixing bowl, combine ground beef, white onion, garlic, egg, breadcrumbs, parsley, salt and pepper. Do not over mix ingredients. Form 4 hamburger patties.

In a large skillet or greased grill over medium-high heat, cook burgers to desired doneness. On a baking sheet, open the buns and lay on pan. In a medium bowl, mix together the pizza or marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Generously brush the inside of each bun with sauce. Place a slice of mozzarella cheese on one side of each bun. Top with 3 peperoni slices for each burger on top of the cheese. Broil for 1-2 minutes or until buns are lightly toasted and cheese is melted. Place one burger on each bottom bun. Place top bun on top of burger. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for more great recipes from Jennifer Burns (@JBCookingHost) and The Utah Beef Council.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.