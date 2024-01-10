SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Starting the new year strong with the Utah Auto Expo.

Spotlighting a variety of vehicles so you can pick which one you are taking home or just come and explore. Such as reimagining the VW Microbus to top luxury vehicles from Lamborghini to Bentley. While the event is going on, Subaru will host a pet adoption event to help pets find permanent homes.

You can’t miss the fun. Get your tickets now. Adults are $15 onsite, and kids 12 and under enter for free. Join them at the Mountain America Exposition Center on January 12-15, 2024. It’s more than a car expo. It’s a ride into the future.

Get tickets here

Sponsored by Utah Auto Expo