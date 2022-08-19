Robert and David Olson from Erkelens & Olson joined us on GTU to share more about Utah’s Premiere Auction House.

The company purchases lost packages and merchandise that are sold through online auctions where the public can purchase. It has gained a lot of traction, and people have even quit their day jobs to buy and sell full time. It is a great side hustle for people!

They have items including- clothing, shoes, furniture, home goods, cosmetics, tooling, automotive items, and more! It is free for the public to participate in.

Website palletauctions.com

Instagram: @palletauctions