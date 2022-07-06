Eunice Lane, chair of the Utah Asian Festival, talked about the upcoming 45th annual event that is taking place this upcoming Saturday.

Lane said that the festival celebrates and recognizes the diversity of Asian cultures and educates the community on distinct aspects of these cultures. The festival will feature 11 food trucks and eight different start-up food vendors that all feature various Asian cuisine.

The event is great for kids too, Lane said, with many activities being geared toward the family such as calligraphy, K-Pop performances, and other fun things to do and see. Additionally, for the Disney princess lovers, iconic Disney characters of Asian heritage will be featured as well, including Moana, Mulan, Jasmine, and Mei Lee.

The Utah Asian Festival will be held at the state fairgrounds this year in a more central location that is easily accessible. Additionally, the festival is partnered with UTA to offer free TRAX, bus, front runner, and on-demand to get to the festival with proof of an admission ticket. The festival is being held this Saturday, July 9, from 11 AM to 8 PM.

To find tickets or more information on the festival, viewers can go to UtahAsianFestival.org or Instagram and Facebook at @UtahAsianFestival