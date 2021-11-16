Utah art tour happening this weekend

Shari Lyon from Utah Masters Fine Arts Studio joined us on the show to share about their most recent tour happening now. They will be showcasing local artists from right here in Utah.

Upon moving to Utah, Lyon saw that there were a lot of people who weren’t aware of the art that’s available in their backyard. Her goal has been to raise awareness and give people the opportunity to see what an art studio looks like.

She showcased several art pieces and explained what it means to be an encaustic artist. Turns out it is a technique where the artist uses melted beeswax and a torch. She also pointed out other pieces including “Magic the Gathering”, a sculpture by Ben Hammond, and a painting by Brian Mark Taylor that will all be put on display on the tour.

It will be taking place on November 20th from 2:00-8:00 pm. The tour is similar to the Parade of Homes because it offers visitors the flexibility to plan their itinerary according to location and interest. They will have three different locations including two in American Fork and one in Alpine. The tour is free and no rsvp is required. Check out their website for more information and find them on social media.