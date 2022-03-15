A new exhibition is opening at The Utah Museum of Fine Arts and Ashley Farmer, UMFA’s co-director of learning and engagement, is here to share more about the exhibition.

The idea is to Transcend through Time and Space. They will be featuring work and writing by artists David Rios Ferreira and Denae Shanidiin. The artists use images from pop culture and history to create a feeling of going back in time to reconnect with those that are missed. It takes a looks at community art-making, imagined time travel, and spirituality as a vehicle for thinking about love, loss, and memory.

Ferreira is a visual artist, independent curator, and museum professional. Ferreira is interested in how the past informs the present and their existence on the same plane. Shanidiin’s projects reveal the importance of Indigenous spirituality and sovereignty. Her work brings awareness to many contemporary First Nation’s issues including Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Their collaboration, Transcending Time and Space is the newest project in the Museum’s award-winning, exploratory ACME Lab space. The exhibition opens to the public Saturday, March 19, with free admission and art-making. A free artist talk and preview will be held on the evening of Friday, March 18, at the UMFA and via livestream. See below for details about all exhibition-related events. The exhibition will be on view through Sunday, December 4.

For more details on hours of operation, admission, directions, and tickets, please visit umfa.utah.edu/visit.