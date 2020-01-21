Utah AIDS Foundation hosts 30th annual gala

The 30th Annual Utah AIDS Foundation will be held Sunday, February 9 at The Grand Building in Salt Lake City.

Ahmer Afroz and Chet Cannon joined us today to share the theme for this years event, Venetian Carnival. The importance of the theme is that the masks represent the long history of protecting everyone’s identity and ensures that everyone is equal. The event will be full of dining, entertainment and a silent auction.

All proceed will go to those living with HIV/AIDS and help stop new infections through targeted outreach and education.

Tickets for this event are available on utahaids.org. Nicea and Reagan will be the emcees for this year’s event.