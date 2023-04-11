SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Holly Curby, an author, podcast host, and speaker, has recently released her new book, Face-Lift. In it, she shares her experience of using social media as a positive outlet during the most challenging times of her life. Holly’s message is one of hope, resilience, and encouragement. She believes that no matter what challenges we face, we can always embrace hope through our heartaches.

We had the opportunity to talk to Holly and ask her some questions about her book, her message, and her tips on using social media. Holly hopes that people will realize that they are not alone in their struggles. We all face challenges in life, but we can choose to focus on the positive and find hope even in the darkest moments. She hopes to inspire readers to use social media as a tool for positivity and connection.

Holly’s biggest tip for using social media is to be intentional with your time and energy. It’s easy to get caught up in comparison and negativity, but if we make a conscious effort to focus on positivity and connection, we can use social media as a tool for good. She also recommends taking breaks from social media when needed to recharge and refocus.

Face-Lift is available on Barnes & Noble and Amazon. You can also register for the book launch event on her website.

Instagram: @hollycurby

Facebook: @hollyshighlights