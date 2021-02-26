Using peaceful parenting for challenging behavior

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Local mom Amanda Anderson Cooney joined us in studio for a conversation on peaceful parenting. She tells us when our kids are displaying big emotions, keeping the connection high will lay the groundwork for self-awareness: this is where development really happens.

The Steps: Peaceful Parenting Challenging Behaviors (from Knowing to Growing).

Knowing: What are your parenting beliefs? Are they serving you well? This is your work to do now, ahead of time.

Centering: How full is your cup? Are you running on empty? The power of your thoughts are in this step, and is the root of how you are feeling about your child’s challenges.

Connection: From a calm, centered place….ask yourself first: what is the need my child has right now? Engage now with your child. Connect to the need, not the behavior.

Communication: The most effective way to communicate is from a neutral, shame-free place. There are many tools you’ll want to have in your tool box, including i-Statements.

Growing: The circle-back, reflection…on our own, with each other as parents and partners, and also with our kids. Trust and consistency. Practice, making mistakes, not giving up. Awareness happens here.

I am offering a course in March that is $49 but I am offering it for just $19 for GTU viewers:

From Knowing to Growing: Peacefully Parenting Challenging Behaviors

IG @awildhrt online livingconnected.co

Podcast: Living Connected (on Apple Podcasts & Spotify)