SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — With springtime being here we get this sudden burst of positive energy with the weather getting better. This is a great time to use this energy to improve yourself, so you are better when crisis mode is on. Today we were joined by Heather Holmgren, a marriage and family therapist and owner of simple modern therapy, to talk about your flight to health.

Heather likes to think of this momentary happiness burst as a vacation. She explains it as we should treat it as a vacation. On a trip you first get on an airplane and on an airplane, you sit down and relax. This is exactly what you should do at the beginning of your springtime burst.

Then the next part of a vacation is the planned part where you do activities to see new things and become a better person. This is exactly what you should do with your springtime burst. If you start planning now you will have plans to become a better person as soon as your brain gets that mental break. Some things you could do or plan around are:

Double down on therapeutic goals

Establish habits for self-care

Implement rituals in your relationships that can enhance communication and connection

Look at your new year’s resolutions again and start making a difference

For more from Heather check out her social media and website. Simple Modern works with couples and individuals, in person and virtually, to navigate life crises, relationship difficulties and improving mental wellness. All their clinicians are specially trained to help people with relationship concerns from an affirming and inclusive perspective. They are committed to helping their clients love themselves and love their life.

