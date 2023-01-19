SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Grief comes in many different forms and it’s common to feel lost throughout all the hardships that life throws your way. Lexie Dopp is the Founder of LEFA Collective, and she is using her experiences with grief to help others reclaim their lives after being faced with adversity.

Lexie has experienced grief in many ways during her life. From getting sick and coming home early from her LDS mission to going through a divorce, Lexi has learned to accept changes in expectations. Rather than suppressing feelings of grief, she wants to help others to navigate through the feelings to lead happier healthier lives.

There are many healthy ways to cope with grief. Journaling is an extremely useful tool for processing your emotions. Your mind can easily be overwhelmed with thoughts and feelings. You can use writing as an outlet to alleviate your overcrowded mind. Setting non-negotiable activities for your day also helps to move you forward and appreciate accomplishing little goals. Helping yourself show up every day little by little can lead to much greater personal growth in the long run.

Lexie’s brand LEFA Collective released a grief journal that is full of writing, reading, and reminders to help anyone find their way through grief. She has used her experiences in therapy to carefully craft pages that prompt you through experiencing your feelings. To get the journal for yourself, visit LEFA’s website lefacollective.com and use code “GOODTHINGS” to get 10% off at checkout.

Instagram: @lefacollective

Facebook: LEFA Collective by Lexie Faith