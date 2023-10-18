GTU contributor extraordinaire Cat Palmer shows us how to use dollar store supplies to make art. You do not need fancy tools to create, we see the very things Cat uses to create mixed media art! Anything can be art supplies and you do not need to spend a fortune to create.

Cat often repurposes canvases from thrift stores, and gives a shout out to @gluepaperscissors on IG for inspiration. Stencils, mod podge, cute frames, textures for your gelli plate, are just some of the fun finds you can get at the dollar store.

Go in with a creative mind and think of it like a treasure hunt!

The Bogue Foundry is where you can find Cat’s studio, and online at www.catpalmer.com

IG: @catpalmerphotography