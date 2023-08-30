1 in 9 Utah children are food-insecure, not knowing where their next meal is coming from

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s back-to-school time, but many Utah students still don’t know where their next meal is coming from. USANA Kids Eat is dedicated to that cause, and Director Michelle Benedict visited GTU to tell us about how the program works and how the community is coming together to help.

USANA Health Sciences is a global health company that operates in 24 markets around the world. The USANA Foundation started USANA Kids Eat to help address the issue that 1 in 9 Utah kids are food insecure.

The hunger situation with Utah kids.

The situation with food-insecure kids continues.

Experts predicted Utah would worsen by 75% with food-insecure kids.

Current online data shows that 1 in 9 Utah children are food-insecure, not knowing where their next meal is coming from.

are not knowing where their is coming from. Almost 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools don’t know where their next meal will come from.

56,000 Salt Lake Valley children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches—and 20–25% require weekend food aid.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. In 2022, we delivered more than 444,000 meals to at-risk youth in 84 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

How can we help feed our kids?

Become a Monthly Donor Every dollar goes to food for kids. No donation goes to administration costs. That’s taken care of by USANA Health Sciences.

Join the Weekend Bag Program

Adopt a school. Families Business Teams

Visit usanakidseat.org to learn how to help

