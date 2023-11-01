WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – 2023’s USANA holiday food bag program starts November 1, 2023. Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director, USANA Foundation visited Good Things Utah to tell us all about how the program works and how the community is coming together to help.

USANA Health Science, a global health company spanning 24 markets is a beacon of hope. The USANA Foundation started USANA Kids Eat to confront the harsh reality that 1 in 7 Utah children faces food insecurity.

USANA Kids Eat has been spreading warmth throughout 2023. It has provided more 395,000 meals to children so far in 2023, including 65 schools in the state of Utah.

How to help?

Visit usanakidseat.org for more information.

Sponsored by USANA Kids Eat.