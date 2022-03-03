In celebration of the 2022 Olympics, we had some pretty cool guests on the show today. Chris Lillis and Megan Nick from the USA Mixed Aerials’ Team joined us live to share their experience competing for their first time in a brand new sport.

The two recently returned home from Beijing where they made history and brought home the gold. The new sport consists of mixed genders. Each team has 2 guys and 1 female that compete in heats, combining their scores for a USA win.

It was American Aerials’ best Olympic showing since 1998 with multiple medals. Lillis explained the honor it was to compete and be able to stand on the top of the podium.

For those who don’t know, Mixed Aerials consists of launching off of a ski ramp over 55 feet high and successfully completing up to 5 flips in the air. Lillis is originally from Rochester, NY, but spends a significant amount of time in Utah training at the Utah Olympic Park.

Megan Nick is the first female to medal in the individual aerials event since 2010. She comes from a gymnastics background and got introduced to aerial skiing through a school project at 17 years old. She has stood on the World Cup podium 4 times and was awarded a bronze medal her first time competing in the Olympics.

Instagram:

Chris Lillis: @chrislillis1

Megan Nick: @megsnick9