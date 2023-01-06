SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Executive Chef Nick Zocco brings his culinary expertise to Salt Lake City’s new fine-dining restaurant, Urban Hill. Chef Zocco has trained under renowned chefs and mastered a range of high-end ingredients, including Kobe and Wagyu beef. His menu at Urban Hill features dishes such as Chorizo Croquetas and Black Striped Bass. Today on the show, he demonstrated how to prepare Ocean Trout Crudo.

Aguachile Recipe Ingredients

1 bunch of cilantro

1 english cucumber

4 limes (zested and juiced)

4 tangerines (zested and juiced) sub oranges or clementines

24 grams of table sugar

4 grams of salt

1 tsp of xanthan gum

Directions:

Place everything in a blender and puree to smooth consistency. Strain through a fine mesh strainer or chinois.

Makes about 2 cups worth.

For the onions,

use red onion and cut into quarters. slice super thin pieces on a mandolin and place in cold water.

For the Cucumbers

cut the cucumber in half lengthwise. De-seed the cucumber with a spoon. Slice thin pieces and place in a bowl. Sprinkle a generous amount of Kosher or sea salt on the cucumbers and let them sit in the refrigerator for about 30 mins.

Rinse in a strainer under cold water for about 3-4 mins.

Place in an airtight container.

For the Jalapeno

Slice super thin pieces on a mandolin.

place in an airtight container.

Method: