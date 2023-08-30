Rio Wimmer tells us about the exciting 13th Annual Urban Arts Festival, which celebrates Salt Lake City’s urban culture, community, and art returns to The Gateway, September 2nd and 3rd.

The mission of the Utah Arts Alliance is to foster the arts in all forms to create an aware, empowered, and connected community. For twenty years, UAA has provided events, venues, and services to artists across northern Utah. This has helped strengthen and grow Utah’s art culture.

For the past 13 years, Urban Arts Fest has been one of Utah’s largest free arts festivals, creating a space for Utahns to enjoy the arts together. Urban Arts Festival celebrates all aspects of Salt Lake’s urban culture by showcasing everything from skating to lowriders, to a wide variety of musical and non-musical performances.

New this year is a pop up skate park at The Gateway presented by KUAA’s Sounds of Skateboarding, in collaboration with Home Skate. Skating has always been a part of Urban Arts Fest with the annual Skate Deck Show held by Urban Arts Gallery, where any artist can submit an art piece as long as the base is a blank skate deck.

See you at the Urban Arts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, September 2nd and 3rd!

