We loved learning about the Assistance League of Salt Lake City during our Thrift and Deals themed show today! Past president Valerie Mercer and thrift shop manager LynnMarie Cooper joined us to share the details of this non profit volunteer organization who serves 35,000 people each year, supported through the thrift shop proceeds.

Lynmarie tells us one of the things that makes the shop so unique is the quality of the donors to the shop. This allows the volunteers to hand select the most perfect items. Donors are happy their items have gone to a great cause, and shoppers are thrilled to find such incredible treasures. 86 cents on every dollar goes directly back to our community. What a wonderful reason to shop!

The Assistance League is open Tuesday – Saturday from 12 – 4 pm at 2090 East 3300 South.

www.alslc.org and on Facebook AssistanceLeagueSLC