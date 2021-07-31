Uplifting others through dance

American Rhythm Folk Ensemble visited our studio today, lifting our spirits through song and dance. They are a group of talented singers, dancers and musicians representing the United States at international folk festivals throughout the world and entertaining audiences here at home.

American Rhythm was established in 2002 by Twilla Mann and Lianne Ames. The members of American Rhythm have friends from around the world who have taught them about their cultures, music and dance.

American Rhythm has represented the United States at international folk festivals in France, Mexico, Poland, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy and has toured throughout the United States. They returned home in June from touring and performing in Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Colorado.

American Rhythm will be performing at World Folkfest in Springville on July 30 and 31.

Find American Rhythm online, Blog, IG, and FB.