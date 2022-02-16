Update your wardrobe for Spring

Looking for ways to elevate your Spring 2022 wardrobe? Megan Kerr, Owner of Ella Faye Boutique, shares some Spring trends that will turn heads. Spring is a transitional season so it’s important to have a selection of basics that are light and airy. Kerr shows a variety of colored tees that Ella Faye offers. The material is not only light, but also comfortable! No matter the occasion, you can always count on this boutique to have a wide selection of versatile pieces. Ella Faye uses materials that not only look good, but feel good.

It’s easy to mix and match different Ella Faye pieces. Kerr made it a goal for customers to experience how easy it is to get ready. Kerr is offering viewers a discount code! Use code GTU15 FOR 15% off your order. Ella Faye also offers free local pickup & delivery options available.

Website- https://ellafayeboutique.com Instagram- @ellafayeboutique