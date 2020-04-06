Update time from Surae and Ali!

The biggest silver lining for Surae during quarantine? Quality time with her two kids, Graham and Eleanor! She tells us their days have been filled with laughter, and adventure that wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for this period of isolation. Busy baking, cooking, walking, and painting, she showed off the art they’ve made as they’ve gotten creative together. Surae also shared footage of everything from a bottle flip challenge, to family jump rope, time in the park, to a gorgeous rainbow stained glass window they made on their screen door!

Ali told us that after doing as much as she possibly could indoors, such as cleaning, organizing and redecorating, she’s moving on to the outdoor projects! In her beautiful backyard, she shows off her trees and asks for any arborists out there to weigh in on some strange sap she’s noticed, and why the tall trees don’t seem to be thriving? She also gave us an up close look at her deck, and the damage last month’s earth quake caused! If you’re a small business who builds and repairs decks, and can give Ali a bid, she says to please let her know!

We wish we were all together during this time, but we love the charm of checking in from home, and getting such fun and personal glimpses of our team. Stay safe, everyone!