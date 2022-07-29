Meg Bentley, upcycler extraordinaire, came to Good Things Utah to share her best DIY tips and sustainable crafting. DIY projects can be intimidating and sounds labor intensive and pricey, but thankfully Bentley has us covered

Bentley started the segment with an eco-friendly project, a tire ottoman. She got all the supplies from Clever Octopus, a reusable craft store. She painted the tire and filled the center with a festive design. Bentley says this makes a great gift for your animal companions at home.

Her second item was a DIY towel tier rack you can take to the pool with you. She included a tier rack she got for free on Facebook marketplace. She painted it pink and included a fringe at the top. The towel tier rack includes a place for towels as well as projectors and bluetooth speakers for optimal use when enjoying the pool and hot tub.

Third was a popsicle hello sign. “I love how you can take something so basic and use it for a holiday.” said Bentley. She made a sign with her Cricut with designs made of popsicles that said “hello”. Which will spruce up your room.

Fourth was a portable and outdoor First Aid kit. The kit was made from a former cabinet that she painted and added wallpaper to. She added pool rules in front of the mirror.

She included a festive and fun water spout in order to stay hydrated and make your water sipping fun and attractive to littles and everyone.

For more DIY inspiration, follow Meg on Instagram