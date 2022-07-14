John Hernandez, or “John the Metal Mailman”, changed up his typical behind-the-scenes position and joined us in front of the camera today.

Hernandez is currently a radio DJ at KBER 101 where he DJs from 6 to 9:30 AM every morning and hosts his own heavy metal show on Monday nights called “Metal Monday.” Making a career change from a full-time mailman in Rose Park to becoming a radio DJ, Hernandez explained that he used to arrive at his radio DJ job directly from his job at the post office. He earned the nickname of metal mailman since he’d wear his post office work clothes to the radio station.

With Utah’s music and metal scene growing and more bands going on tour post-pandemic, Hernandez explained that there are many metal concerts coming to Utah to be excited about. Upcoming concerts include Rob Zombie, Alice In Chains, Slipknot, Korn, Sammy Hagar and Iron Maiden. Hernandez shared that the best metal concert he’s been to is Iron Maiden.

Viewers can tune into Hernandez’s Metal Monday or listen to him DJ every morning at KBER 101. They can also find Hernandez on Facebook and Instagram at @johnthemetalmailman