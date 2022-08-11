Camp K has been serving the community for sixty years and provides opportunities for those with disabilities, or without, to participate in fun, outdoor activities. We spoke with Mircea Divricean, Kostopulos Dream Foundations President and CEO, and Peter Breinholt, artist/performer, about an upcoming event to raise money for their amazing services.

Camp K is located up Immigration Canyon on a thirty acre piece of land shouldering the mountain side. The camp includes a pool, fishing ponds, cabins, yurts, horseback riding, ropes courses, and a variety of hiking trails. Camp K is a non-profit organization that aims to provide people with a space to “build friendships, make memories, and take it with them for the rest of their lives,” states Divricean. They usually put on their Gala at hotels, but this year they decided to take it outdoors. The event will take place on September 17th where there will be a catered dinner by Ruth’s Diner, a concert, and awards. This event will raise money for the camp and help them create an incredible experience for their campers. All are welcome to attend the event and support Camp K so grab the family and enjoy a unique night out in the beautiful mountains of Utah.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.campk.org or call 801-582-0700

