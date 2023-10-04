GOOD THINGS UTAH — The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Utah is hosting its 3rd annual Philippine American Chamber Gala.

Chamber Gala 2023, themed “Empowering Success,” is an event that celebrates the achievements of Filipino-American business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs. It is an occasion to honor their resilience, innovation, and dedication. October is Filipino American Heritage Month in Utah and the Chamber is inviting everyone to joint their gala:

3rd Annual Chamber Gala 2023

October 14th

6 pm

Marriott Hotel City Creek

filamccu.org