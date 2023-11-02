SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Capturing the hearts of millions with his heartfelt songwriting and powerful vocals, Thomas Day has quickly emerged as one of pop’s most exciting new acts. Already amassing over 140 million global streams, over 900K monthly listeners, and 7 million social followers, Thomas is now taking his music on the road with his first-ever headline tour. He joined us in the studio to share his journey and a performance of the song “Stranger”.

He just released his project “Love Me For Another Day” this past month, and has sold out shows in New York, LA, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Boston, and Los Angeles. He will perform in a sold out show tonight at Soundwell and Kilby Court in SLC.

You can find him at www.thomasdaymusic.com and on social media:

● Instagram: www.instagram.com/thomasdaymusic

● Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@thomasdayymusic