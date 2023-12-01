- Get ready for your country music fix on GTU this morning! Our guest was born in Utah and now lives in Nashville. Steven Bosco is one of the hottest up and coming country artists and he’s performing in Utah this weekend but first he had to stop by Good Things Utah and sing one of his new Christmas songs for us.
- Growing up, Bosco says his grandpa, Lester Taylor of Salem, Utah would play harmonica and sing old western songs to him. He loved songs like Red River Valley, Streets of Laredo, and Home on The Range. He says he cherished the moment that he could perform those three songs at his grandpa’s funeral in 2021. After starting out with just a guitar, he decided to pursue music full time here in Utah and then recently moved to Tennessee to continue his career. Since landing there, he’s been performing at Opryland Resort, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, and many more. He’s also been recording new music in Nashville, and wants to give a shout out to producer Dan Frizsell!
- He’s calling on all Utahns to support his new holiday hits, ‘Christmas Shuffle’ and ‘Dear Santa’. If you would like to see Steven Bosco perform this weekend he’ll be at Lake Effect on Dec. 1st, The Spur on Dec. 2, The Westerner Dec. 22 and 23rd and back to Lake Effect on Dec. 30th. You can also visit www.StevenBosco.com for all of his upcoming dates!
Up and coming country music star Steven Bosco sings his new Christmas song
by: Nicea DeGering
