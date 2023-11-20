SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Anne Gould, Associate Director, and Kit Bate, Jordan Education Foundation Board Member and JEF Christmas for Kids Chair, joined us on the show to invite viewers to the 10th Annual JEF Christmas for Kids event hosted by the Jordan Education Foundation. The event, scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 9th at the South Jordan Walmart, aims to bring holiday joy to middle and high school students in the Jordan School District.

Christmas for Kids is a heartwarming initiative that ensures students facing extreme need and personal circumstances in the Jordan District receive a touch of Christmas cheer. The carefully selected students will be accompanied by volunteers from various sectors, including firefighters, military personnel, police officers, business leaders, educators, and community members, who consider this event a highlight of their year. Donations from community leaders, individuals, board members, school employees, and even fellow students make this event possible, with Walmart South Jordan recognized as a valued partner.

This year’s Christmas for Kids event is especially significant, aiming to serve 600 students due to economic changes and an increasing refugee population in Jordan District boundaries. They stress the need for community support, urging caring individuals to volunteer an hour of their Saturday morning to shop with a student and contribute donations, both big and small. They emphasize the immeasurable impact of volunteers and express gratitude to those who go above and beyond to make the shopping experience meaningful.

Join in by donating time or financial resources, that will directly support a child in need. Further details can be found on the website www.jefchristmasforkids.org, and IG: @Jordan_Education_Foundation and FB: @JordanEducationFoundation.