Provo, UT (Good Things Utah) – Utah’s wellness scene reached new heights with the opening of PLUNJ, the state’s first-ever Nordic-style bathhouse. Located in Provo, UT, PLUNJ offers visitors a serene and rejuvenating journey, embracing the honored traditions of Nordic bathing for a truly immersive wellness experience. Owner, Lauren Foster gave Brianne the insider scoop on what you can expect with a visit to PLUNJ.

This Nordic-style bathhouse focuses on contrast therapy with hot saunas and a refreshing dip into an icy pool. To learn more about what contrast therapy can do for mental and physical health, click here.

PLUNJ focuses on self-care and mindfulness, and they aim to provide a sanctuary where individuals can prioritize their well-being and find relaxation from the demands of daily life. New locations for PLUNJ include Saratoga Springs and Park City, UT. Watch the clip above to see an example of what your experience at PLUNJ would look like!

For those looking to immerse themselves in a new wellness routine, book a session at PLUNJ by visiting https://www.plunj.co/book-online. Find them on social media @plunj.co.