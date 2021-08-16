Unusual sites you must visit in SLC

We are creatures of habit. We stick to our same restaurants, our same commute, our same neighborhood. Bryant Heath decided that he wanted to change this. He popped his personal bubble and began running through the streets of SLC to find new destinations and sites that are unique.

Running through every street in Salt Lake City, Millcreek, and South Salt Lake, Heath is currently running a small town in each of Utah’s 29 counties. He has made a map of all the 400+ outdoor murals in those three cities.

While running, Heath has begun taking pictures of these unusual sites daily to share them with his followers on Instagram. Follow his page to stay up to date!