SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, according to the Department of Health. Rates of mental health issues among youth have increased over the past two decades, correlating strongly with access to and use of social media.

The U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory about the effects of social media and youth mental health this year. “There is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people’s mental health,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. “We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis – one that we must urgently address.”

Nationally, mental illness increased between 50% and 150% between 2009 and 2019. Screen time is also affecting our children’s sleep patterns. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, on a typical weekday, nearly 1 in 3 adolescents report using screen media until midnight or later. When asked about the impact of social media on their body image, nearly half (46%) of youth aged 13-17 said social media makes them feel worse, 40% said it makes them feel neither better nor worse and only 14% said it makes them feel better.

And according to a University of Utah study, young adults who use social media are 3x as likely to suffer from depression. Another survey in Utah shows 88% of Utah parents believe social media has a detrimental impact on the mental health and well-being of children.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox recently launched a public awareness campaign about the harms of social media on youth.

○ This campaign is in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Families, Utah Department of Health and Human Services and Utah Department of Commerce,

○ The goal is to (1) protect the health and well-being of Utah youth, (2) increase education as to the harmful aspects of social media among youth and (3) empower Utahns to help youth disconnect from social media to reconnect.

Visit SocialHarms.Utah.gov for more information.

