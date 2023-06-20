Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Grandma’s recipes just taste better! Indulge in a delightful journey of flavors with a cherished family recipe. Lindy Davies joined us in the kitchen today to share “Grandma’s Raspberry Pretzel Jello.” This dessert blends the perfect amount of sweet, salty, creamy, and crunchy to give your taste buds a touch of nostalgia.

Find the recipe below and prepare to savor a slice of heaven with Grandma’s Raspberry Pretzel Jello.

Ingredients:

3 cups crushed pretzels

1 cup of melted butter

3 Tablespoons sugar

1 (8 oz) cream cheese

1 cup sugar

9 oz cool whip

2 (3 oz) packages of raspberry jello

2 (10 oz) packages of frozen raspberries

Directions:

Combine the first three ingredients in a small bowl, mix well & bake for 10 minutes at 350°. Cool to room temperature. When cooled, spread the pretzel mixture into a 9×13 pan. In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese & sugar together until smooth. Spoon in cool whip & mix. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the pretzel layer. Bring 2 cups water to a boil and stir in raspberry jello mix until dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in frozen raspberries. Pour mixture over the cream cheese layer and refrigerate until jello is set, about 2 to 4 hours.

Find more delicious recipes from Lindy Davies by following her on Instagram @lindy_davies.