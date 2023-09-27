SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Unlocking the power of bright minds of all ages is what Emily Taylor is all about. She is the author and founder of Unlocking Bright Minds.

The idea for her business stems from her own mental health journey. She shared that as an adult, she had to work to overcome childhood trauma. She struggled with feeling worthless. She worked with several different people, but it wasn’t until she combined what she was learning from a leaders in her church with what she was learning therapy, that she was able to recover and see her worth.

Unlocking Bright Minds combines mental health tools with the teachings of Jesus Christ. The hands-on workbook helps you overcome negative thoughts and discover true confidence. It helps you learn to let go of judgment around emotions, overcome negative thoughts, and learn to set boundaries that align with who you are. It opens up real vulnerability and then allows you to take that vulnerability to God and Christ to create an intimate relationship.

Get 10% off a workbook with the code GTU at unlockingbrightminds.org and on Instagram @Unlocking_Bright_Minds