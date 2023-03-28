SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you tired of trying different skincare products that never seem to work for you? Look no further than The Daily Essential Co., founded and led by CEO Jenna Rammell. With a focus on oil-based skincare, Jenna and her team have created five hero products that will leave your skin glowing and hydrated all year round.

Jenna, a Utah native, noticed that her skin was constantly dry and dull due to the state’s dry climate. She began researching and experimenting with oil-based skincare, discovering the amazing benefits it had for her skin. Wanting to share this with others, she founded The Daily Essential Co. in 2019, with the goal of providing natural, effective, and affordable skincare options to everyone.

The Daily Essential Co. offers five essential products that are perfect for achieving that coveted glowing, hydrated skin. Their hero product, Bae, is a luxurious facial oil that can be used day or night to nourish and hydrate the skin. Other products include SkinBae, JojoBae, Cleanse, C:Luronic, Exfoliant, Rounds, and Gua Sha, all of which work together to create a complete skincare routine.

But what makes oil-based skincare so amazing? They are able to penetrate the skin more deeply than water-based products, delivering nutrients and hydration where it’s needed most. Plus, The Daily Essential Co. uses only natural, high-quality ingredients, ensuring that your skin is getting the best care possible.

