SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Author, Lyn Christian joined us on the show to share a profound message about stepping into your full potential. Through her new book, Lyn inspires individuals to take control of their personal growth, encouraging them to proactively create their own transformative “coming of self” moment.

Have you ever pondered the influences of your past and their impact on your present? Christian urges listeners to reverse the stifling effects of past experiences, shedding light on the importance of exploring one’s personal history. By delving into our past, we gain a deeper understanding of our true selves in the present, unlocking the potential that lies within.

A key concept explored in the book is the identification and definition of Unique Personal Needs (UPNs). By recognizing and understanding our UPNs, we gain the power to bring sanity and stability to every moment and decision in our lives. Christian’s insightful guidance empowers readers to navigate their paths with clarity and purpose. Instead of relying on external validation or societal norms, she encourages individuals to define their own metrics for short and long-term success. By focusing on what truly matters to us, we can avoid the trap of comparison and align our lives with our authentic desires.

