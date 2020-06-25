Unleash your inner barbarian at Phat Axe

John Johnston, Owner of Phat Axe tells us that this is the place to unleash your inner barbarian! From axe throwing to a Smash Room, there’s a ton to experience here. John says there are three ways to throw an axe, taught us the two-handed throw, and told us about the games you can also play while axe throwing, such as tic-tac-toe!

It’s all about breaking the rules in the Smash Room. You’ll get suited up in a jumpsuit, gloves, goggles, and construction hat with face shield before you head in. Inside you can choose your destruction item of choice from baseball bat to crowbar, and get ready to smash in a constructive way. You pay for an hour to break everything from computers, printers, tv’s keyboards, monitors, and glass bottles!

John tells us people come to the Smash Room not only for the novelty, but also because it’s an incredibly therapeutic release when going through hard times.

Make a reservation online to smash or throw today. Mention this segment, and get 10% off!

https://www.phataxeaf.com

76 N 100 E, American Fork, UT 84003

