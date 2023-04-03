SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) University of Utah Theatre is finally showing a classic, ‘Cabaret’. This is a first for the university’s theatre department. Three actors from the show, Hannah Staudinger, Ella Murphy and Caleb Hunt came to the studio to talk about the show as well as give us a little sneak peek.

The beloved classic takes place during the Great Depression and starts on New Years Eve 1929 in Berlin, Germany and shows the relationship between Sally and Cliff, portrayed by Staudinger and Hunt, respectively. It also shows how people act during pressing times. In addition to hearing from the leads, we also got an incredible live performance from Staudinger, who sang “Maybe This Time.”

Tickets are free for current University of Utah students as well as all high school students throughout the state. Tickets are available for purchase online and by calling (801) 581-7100. The show runs from April 7-16, 2023 at the Babcock Theatre at University of Utah’s campus. The production is intended for adult audiences due to the content and subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised. Detailed Content Advisory information is available on University of Utah’s Theatre website.