SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Jason P. Hunt with University of Utah Health visited Good Things Utah to share important, life-saving information with us about the topic. Here’s what we all need to know about Thyroid Cancer and prevention care.
What is thyroid cancer?
• Cancerous cells form in the tissues of the thyroid.
What are the signs and symptoms of thyroid cancer?
• Difficulty breathing
• A lump (nodule) in the neck
• Trouble or pain when swallowing
• Hoarseness
• Various other health problems
What are the treatment options for thyroid cancer?
• Surgery
• Targeted Therapy
• Radioactive Iodine Therapy
• Radiofrequency Ablation
What are the causes and risk factors?
• A personal history of thyroid cancer or other thyroid disease
• A family history of thyroid cancer
• Exposure to radiation to the head and neck as an infant or child, or radiation from an atomic bomb
• Having certain genetic conditions
o Familial medullary thyroid cancer (FMTC)
o Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2A syndrome (MEN2A)
o Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2B syndrome (MEN2B)
• Being female
For more information from Huntsman Cancer Institute visit Healthcare.Utah.edu/HuntsmanCancerInstitute/
