SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Jason P. Hunt with University of Utah Health visited Good Things Utah to share important, life-saving information with us about the topic. Here’s what we all need to know about Thyroid Cancer and prevention care.

What is thyroid cancer?

• Cancerous cells form in the tissues of the thyroid.

What are the signs and symptoms of thyroid cancer?

• Difficulty breathing

• A lump (nodule) in the neck

• Trouble or pain when swallowing

• Hoarseness

• Various other health problems

What are the treatment options for thyroid cancer?

• Surgery

• Targeted Therapy

• Radioactive Iodine Therapy

• Radiofrequency Ablation

What are the causes and risk factors?

• A personal history of thyroid cancer or other thyroid disease

• A family history of thyroid cancer

• Exposure to radiation to the head and neck as an infant or child, or radiation from an atomic bomb

• Having certain genetic conditions

o Familial medullary thyroid cancer (FMTC)

o Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2A syndrome (MEN2A)

o Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2B syndrome (MEN2B)

• Being female

For more information from Huntsman Cancer Institute visit Healthcare.Utah.edu/HuntsmanCancerInstitute/

Sponsored by University of Utah Health.